Hornets rookie sings Happy Birthday to LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry

KJ Simpson shows some love to his new Charlotte Hornets teammates.

Charlotte Hornets second round draft pick KJ Simpson made sure to show some appreciation for his new teammates, LaMelo Ball and Seth Curry, recently singing Happy Birthday to them at what appears to be a bowling alley.

If Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson were judging, it'd be hard to imagine that the rookie guard would have had his ticket punched to Hollywood for American Idol. Nonetheless, he gave it a good effort and that's all you can really ask for.

LaMelo Ball turned 23 on August 22nd while Seth Curry turned 34 on the 23rd. Ball has spent much of the last two seasons on the bench dealing with lingering ankle injuries, but it appears he'll be wearing a piece of protective equipment this upcoming season to prevent those issues from continuing.

Curry had ankle issues of his own this past season which limited him to just eight games of action with the Charlotte Hornets before being shutdown for the season. In those eight appearances, Curry averaged nine points, two rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

