Hornets' rookie Tidjane Salaün highlights challenges in transition to the NBA
As NBA training camps are underway around the league, Charlotte Hornets' rookie forward Tidjane Salaün is quickly learning the differences between playing basketball in Europe and in the NBA.
During yesterday's media session, the young forward highlighted the increased pace of play and the emphasis on individual decision-making as key factors that differentiate the two leagues.
"It's about the ball movement," Salaün explained. "You have to play more with your brain. It's not like you play with a lot of system. Here you have some transition and after it's just you just keep going. Keep running. Keep shooting it with confidence if you are alone and if there's only one pass just shoot."
Salaün's observations reflect the general consensus that the NBA is a more fast-paced and high-scoring league compared to European basketball. The emphasis on individual skill and decision-making is also a hallmark of the NBA game.
The FIBA Champions League Best Young Player for 2024, was selected sixth overall by the Hornets in the 2024 NBA Draft.
In 2023, Salaün was invited to participate in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders camp during the All-Star Game weekend.
Later that year, the 6-foot-9 Salaün participated in the 2023 Trophée du Futur tournament, an annual 3-day playoff event featuring the young superstars of the Ligue Nationale de Basket. This tournament brings together the top 8 teams in the Espoirs Championship.
The forward was named MVP after averaging 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
As Salaün continues to adjust to the rigors of the NBA, his ability to adapt to the league's unique style of play will be crucial to his success.
