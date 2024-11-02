Hornets' rookie Tidjane Salaün impresses in home loss to Celtics
In a game that saw the Charlotte Hornets fall to the Boston Celtics 124-109, rookie forward Tidjane Salaun made a significant impact in his third NBA regular season game. The first-round pick showcased his potential, contributing nine points, six rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes of action.
Salaun’s scoring came entirely from beyond the arc, as he connected on three of his five three-point attempts. His ability to stretch the floor and knock down shots from deep added a new dimension to the Hornets’ offense.
Hornets head coach, Charles Lee, was impressed with Salaün's performance, highlighting his adaptation to the NBA’s pace of play:
"I loved his energy tonight, I thought he gave us a great boost," Lee said. "He's grasping the speed of the game. I really like him out there because he brings another layer of length and athleticism."
Salaün’s strong showing has generated excitement among Hornets fans. As he continues to gain experience and refine his skills, he has the potential to become a valuable asset for the franchise.
Charlotte will host Boston again at the Spectrum Center tonight for a second consecutive matchup, with tip-off at 6 PM EST. Then will hit the road on Monday to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.
