Hornets rule out Brandon Miller & Mark Williams vs. Raptors
When the Charlotte Hornets return to action on Wednesday night, they will remain without key starters Brandon Miller (glute) and Mark Williams (foot).
Miller left the season opener in Houston in the first half and has yet to return. According to the team, he is scheduled to be re-evaluated later this week, giving him an opportunity to return for one of the games in the back-to-back with the Boston Celtics.
Charles Lee's update on Brandon Miller
"Brandon is definitely on a return-to-play program right now, and some of it involves some core work, and he'll continue to get that in and get re-evaluated. We'll see what happens."
The Hornets and Raptors will tip things off tomorrow night at 7 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
