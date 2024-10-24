Hornets rule out Brandon Miller vs. Hawks, two others listed as questionable
What's the start of a new Charlotte Hornets season without a little injury news?
Early Thursday evening, the Hornets announced that Brandon Miller will miss Friday night's road game against the Atlanta Hawks with a left glute strain. Miller left the Hornets' season-opener on Wednesday night in the first half and only played 11 minutes in the game.
He did make the most of his minutes, however. His first dunk of the season is already a candidate for dunk of the year with this vicious slam that he threw down over Jabari Smith Jr.
The Hornets will also be without starting center Mark Williams who is continuing to make his way back from a foot injury that he suffered prior to training camp. Veteran guard Josh Green (L Achilles soreness) and rookie wing Tidjane Salaün (L finger sprain) are listed as questionable.
Head coach Charles Lee inserted Cody Martin into the starting lineup in place of the injured Green and recorded eight points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes of playing time.
The Hornets and Hawks will tip things off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
