All Hornets

Hornets rule out Brandon Miller vs. Hawks, two others listed as questionable

Charlotte Hornets star wing will miss the second game of the regular season.

Schuyler Callihan

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

What's the start of a new Charlotte Hornets season without a little injury news?

Early Thursday evening, the Hornets announced that Brandon Miller will miss Friday night's road game against the Atlanta Hawks with a left glute strain. Miller left the Hornets' season-opener on Wednesday night in the first half and only played 11 minutes in the game.

He did make the most of his minutes, however. His first dunk of the season is already a candidate for dunk of the year with this vicious slam that he threw down over Jabari Smith Jr.

The Hornets will also be without starting center Mark Williams who is continuing to make his way back from a foot injury that he suffered prior to training camp. Veteran guard Josh Green (L Achilles soreness) and rookie wing Tidjane Salaün (L finger sprain) are listed as questionable.

Head coach Charles Lee inserted Cody Martin into the starting lineup in place of the injured Green and recorded eight points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes of playing time.

The Hornets and Hawks will tip things off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

What does a healthy LaMelo Ball mean for the Hornets? Charles Lee explains

Hornets film locker room celebration following Charles Lee's first win

Everything Hornets head coach Charles Lee said following the win over Houston

Three takeaways from the Hornets' first game of the season

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News