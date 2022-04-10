Skip to main content

Hornets Rule Out Gordon Hayward Indefinitely

The Hornets are going to be without their veteran wing for the foreseeable future.

Just a couple of hours before the regular season finale against the Washington Wizards, the Charlotte Hornets announced that forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely as he continues to have discomfort in his left foot. He will be put in a cast and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, per the team.

Hayward missed 22 games earlier this season with an ankle injury and just recently returned to action against the 76ers a week ago. He only managed to score five points in 17 minutes off the bench and the next day, he the foot injury popped up.

Hayward has now missed 61 regular season games in his two years with the Hornets.

