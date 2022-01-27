Skip to main content

Hornets Rule Two Players Out, One Questionable vs Lakers

Charlotte releases injury update ahead of Friday's game.

The Charlotte Hornets have announced that starting forward Gordon Hayward will not be available to play in Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers along with Jalen McDaniels (left ankle sprain). 

Hayward missed two games with right foot discomfort and was deemed questionable for Wednesday's game in Indiana before he was placed in the NBA's Health & Safety protocols. He won't clear protocols for Friday's game but could potentially clear for Sunday's game against the Clippers. 

Kelly Oubre Jr. is also listed as questionable for Friday night with a left ankle sprain. He hit 10 three-pointers against the Pacers and led the team with 39 points. 

The Hornets and Lakers will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17390234_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Rule Two Players Out, One Questionable vs Lakers

23 seconds ago
USATSI_17563279_168388579_lowres
News

NBA Fines Hornets Forward P.J. Washington $15k

1 hour ago
USATSI_17570042_168388579_lowres
News

Borrego on LaMelo Ball: 'What He is Doing at the Age of 20 is Special'

3 hours ago
USATSI_17569064_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Complete Season Sweep of Pacers

18 hours ago
USATSI_17122916_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Pacers

21 hours ago
USATSI_17458379_168388579_lowres
News

Gordon Hayward Placed in NBA's Health & Safety Protocols

23 hours ago
USATSI_17426512_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Pacers

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_17563764_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Take a Step Back Defensively in Loss to Raptors

Jan 26, 2022