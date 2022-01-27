Hornets Rule Two Players Out, One Questionable vs Lakers

The Charlotte Hornets have announced that starting forward Gordon Hayward will not be available to play in Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers along with Jalen McDaniels (left ankle sprain).

Hayward missed two games with right foot discomfort and was deemed questionable for Wednesday's game in Indiana before he was placed in the NBA's Health & Safety protocols. He won't clear protocols for Friday's game but could potentially clear for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is also listed as questionable for Friday night with a left ankle sprain. He hit 10 three-pointers against the Pacers and led the team with 39 points.

The Hornets and Lakers will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

