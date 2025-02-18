Hornets sign Elfrid Payton to second 10-day contract
Elfrid Payton will be sticking around a bit longer.
The Charlotte Hornets have signed the veteran guard to a second 10-day contract on Tuesday.
After being waived by the New Orleans Pelicans in December, Payton, 30, joined the Hornets on a 10-day deal on February 7. He played in two games before the All-Star break, including a start against the Orlando Magic and an appearance against the Detroit Pistons.
In his most recent start against Orlando, Payton recorded four points, four rebounds, seven assists and one block.
Payton is averaging 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 44.6% from the field in nine games this season. His best performance came on November 25 against the Indiana Pacers, when he dished out 21 assists for the Pelicans, along with 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals, in a 114-110 loss.
The former Louisiana-Lafayette standout was selected 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to Orlando in the 2014 NBA draft. Charlotte marks his fifth NBA team.
After this contract expires, the Hornets will either have to sign him for the remainder of the season or release him.
