Hornets sign guard Malachi Flynn to 10-day contract
The Charlotte Hornets have signed guard Malachi Flynn to a 10-day contract, according to NBA ESPN Insider Shams Charania.
Flynn, 26, was most recently playing for the NBA G League's Austin Spurs.
The Hornets mark the fifth NBA team for the former 2020 first-round draft selection. The Tacoma, Washington, native was originally drafted by the Toronto Raptors, where he spent three and a half seasons (2020-23), before being traded to the New York Knicks in a deal that included O.G. Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick in December 2023.
After a brief stint in New York, Flynn was traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2024. His most notable career highlight occurred on April 3, 2024, when he scored a career-high 50 points against the Atlanta Hawks.
Following his time with the Pistons, Flynn signed with the San Antonio Spurs in August 2024 but was waived before the start of the season and signed with Austin.
The veteran guard currently is averaging a career 5.5 points per game on 38.7% shooting.
Flynn played college basketball at Washington State (2016-18) and San Diego State (2019-20). He was named Mountain West Player of the Year in 2020, helping lead the Aztecs to a 30-2 record and a No. 6 national ranking.
