Hornets Sign Isaiah Thomas for Remainder of Season
As expected, the Charlotte Hornets are signing veteran backup point guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Thomas has appeared in seven games for the Hornets and is averaging 9.9 points and two assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 48% from three-point range. Since joining the team, the Hornets have a 7-2 record and now sit two games above .500 on the season at 37-35.
The Hornets will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host the New York Knicks inside Spectrum Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.
