Hornets Sign Isaiah Thomas for Remainder of Season

Charlotte has its backup point guard for the rest of the way.

As expected, the Charlotte Hornets are signing veteran backup point guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Thomas has appeared in seven games for the Hornets and is averaging 9.9 points and two assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 48% from three-point range. Since joining the team, the Hornets have a 7-2 record and now sit two games above .500 on the season at 37-35.

The Hornets will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host the New York Knicks inside Spectrum Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

