Hornets Sign LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball looks set for another year in Charlotte after signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Hornets. However, for those hoping to see Gelo on the court in a Hornets uniform I wouldn't get too excited yet. Gelo has yet to undoubtedly prove he has the ability to consistently play at the NBA level.

Re-wind to October 2021 and you might remember that Charlotte signed LiAngelo Ball only to waive him 24 hours later. Often with non-guaranteed contracts an organisation has to go through a series of moves to retain the rights for them to play in the G-League. So this most recent signing could very possibly be due process for Gelo spending another year in Greensboro.

There is currently an open spot on the roster even if you include Dennis Smith Jr's non-guaranteed deal, so there is a potential path to Gelo earning the last roster spot if he has a strong training camp. Clifford values players who play to their strengths, something Gelo does generally does. He's a good rebounder, shooter and has decent positional size and strength.