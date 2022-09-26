Skip to main content

Hornets Sign LiAngelo Ball

The Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone first reported the news

LiAngelo Ball looks set for another year in Charlotte after signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Hornets. However, for those hoping to see Gelo on the court in a Hornets uniform I wouldn't get too excited yet. Gelo has yet to undoubtedly prove he has the ability to consistently play at the NBA level.

Re-wind to October 2021 and you might remember that Charlotte signed LiAngelo Ball only to waive him 24 hours later. Often with non-guaranteed contracts an organisation has to go through a series of moves to retain the rights for them to play in the G-League. So this most recent signing could very possibly be due process for Gelo spending another year in Greensboro.

There is currently an open spot on the roster even if you include Dennis Smith Jr's non-guaranteed deal, so there is a potential path to Gelo earning the last roster spot if he has a strong training camp. Clifford values players who play to their strengths, something Gelo does generally does. He's a good rebounder, shooter and has decent positional size and strength. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

USATSI_18046291
News

LaMelo ranked 13th most influential NBA player on social media

By James Plowright
f4bf20ae43956ccb9ceda78ecae07321
News

Which Hornets Players Have the Most to Prove This Season?

By Austin Leake
FcezAPCXgAMkJEa
News

Charlotte Hornets Training Camp Preview

By Israel Omondi
USATSI_17621222
News

Hornets Sign Dennis Smith Jr

By James Plowright
FcyVBLvX0AAHlmu
News

Miles Bridges: An Update But No Clarity

By James Plowright
Statement Edition Court Video
News

Hornets Announce New Statement Edition Court

By Schuyler Callihan
Statement Edition Uniform B-Roll
News

Reactions to the Hornets' New Statement Edition Uniforms

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 11.15.32 AM
News

LOOK: Charlotte Hornets Unveil New Statement Edition Uniforms

By Schuyler Callihan