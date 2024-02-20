Skip to main content
Could Trajon Langdan be the best candidate to replace Mitch Kupchak?

Hornets Sign Marques Bolden to 10-Day Contract

Charlotte adds some depth to the frontcourt.

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are signing Marques Bolden to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Nathan Mensah has appeared in 25 games this season for the Hornets and has been active for a several other games. Players on two-way contracts are only eligible to be active for 50 games, so with Mensah's window closing and Mark Williams still nursing a back issue, the Hornets had to go and find some frontcourt help.

In 18 games this season for the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, Bolden is averaging 13.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 56% from the field and 31% from three-point range.

Bolden played three years at Duke (2016-19) before making the jump to the NBA. He went undrafted but signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, joining their Summer League team. He's played in nine career games at the NBA level and has seen limited action, totaling 35 total minutes. He has spent the majority of his professional career in the G League, spending time with the Canton Charge, Salt Lake City Stars, and the Wisconsin Herd.

