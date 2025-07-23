All Hornets

Hornets signing former Pelicans guard to two-way NBA contract

Antonio Reeves averaged 6.9 points across 44 games as a rookie last season.

Apr 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Antonio Reeves (12) dribbles against the Miami Heat during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Antonio Reeves to a two-way NBA deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon.

Reeves, 24, appeared in 44 games with the Pelicans last season after being selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. He averaged 6.9 points, while shooting 39.% from deep.

It marks the Hornets' final two-way spot, as KJ Simpson and Drew Peterson hold the other two spots. Damion Baugh was considered to be the front runner for the final two-way spot; however, it appears that the team likely will be moving on.

Reeves release was a suprise to many around the NBA, as he had a productful rookie season for the Pelicans. He's 24, and likely is close to his ceiling already as an NBA player. He has struggles on defense, and has an undersized frame. However, it's another developmental piece for Charles Lee and Jeff Peterson, and could work out in the end.

