Hornets Sneak Past Spurs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - In a game that was tightly contested wire to wire, the Charlotte Hornets topped the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night, 123-117.

The first quarter was a sign of what was to come throughout the night as both teams shot nearly identical percentages from the floor, from three, and having 15 boards and 14 points in the paint each. Although neither team was able to really gain control early, San Antonio's Keldon Johnson lit it up making all seven shots he attempted in the opening quarter, leading all scorers with 17 points.

LaMelo Ball started to heat up from three hitting a trio of shots from deep and on a couple of occasions putting his defender on skates. The combination of Ball and Montrezl Harrell establishing a presence inside with back-to-back powerful dunks pacing the Hornets offensively while Miles Bridges was held scoreless through the first 19 minutes of the game.

Charlotte got some separation with a 10-point lead, but that was quickly erased with San Antonio closing the half on a 8-2 run bringing us to a 62-60 score at the break.

The Spurs went on an 8-2 run themselves toward the end of the third to take a 95-89 lead. Charlotte answered with a 10-2 run to get the lead back, 99-97 heading into the fourth. Part of that run was fueled by a bucket and one from Kelly Oubre Jr. Following the play, San Antonio's Zach Collins was assessed a technical foul, turning it into a four-point play. Collins then committed an illegal screen in the final seconds of the third, allowing P.J. Washington to beat the buzzer with a layup. Terry Rozier carried the Hornets with 16 points in the frame, including four threes.

The two teams traded the lead back and forth for the first six minutes before the Hornets got out to a four-point lead. San Antonio just wouldn't go away and had an answer for every Hornets bucket keeping it a one score game deep into the final minute. Cody Martin attacked the rim with 33 seconds remaining and missed a layup, but was fouled by Joshua Primo on the shot. Martin hit both shots to extend the lead to four. A few moments later, the Hornets got a big defensive stop and Martin went back to the line to put the game away.

The Hornets will have a couple of days off before returning to action Tuesday night when the Brooklyn Nets pay a visit to Spectrum Center.

BOX SCORE

SA: 30-30-37-

CHA: 31-31-35-

1st

SA 12/24 FG | 4/10 3 FG | 15 REB | 12 PIP | 3 TOs

CHA 12/27 FG | 4/10 3 FG | 14 REB | 14 PIP | 1 TOs

2nd

SA 24/50 FG | 5/17 3 FG | 28 REB | 34 PIP | 5 TOs

CHA 26/53 FG | 7/23 3 FG | 27 REB | 36 PIP | 3 TOs

3rd

SA 36/71 FG | 11/27 3 FG | 37 REB | 44 PIP | 9 TOs

CHA 38/75 FG | 14/34 3 FG | 36 REB | 46 PIP | 6 TOs

4th

SA 45/98 FG | 11/37 3 FG | 51 REB | 56 PIP | 10 TOs

CHA 42/91 FG | 16/42 3 FG | 50 REB | 50 PIP | 9 TOs

