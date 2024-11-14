Hornets soar up latest NBA power rankings as LaMelo Ball shines
In a season filled with ups and downs, the Charlotte Hornets have made a significant leap in The Athletic's Law Murray's latest NBA Power Rankings, climbing from the 28th spot to the 20th.
This upward trajectory can be largely attributed to the stellar play of point guard LaMelo Ball.
Under the guidance of first year head coach Charles Lee, Ball has taken on a role reminiscent of Boston's Jayson Tatum, a high-volume scorer who can take over games.
While his efficiency may fluctuate, Ball's ability to shoulder a heavy offensive load has been undeniable. He's currently averaging an impressive 29.9 points per game, ranking fourth in the league.
Charles Lee has LaMelo Ball playing the Jayson Tatum role. Outrageously inefficient at times, but not everyone can handle the kind of volume Ball has shown he can.- Law Murray
In addition to his effectiveness in scoring, Ball has maintained a well-rounded game. He's shooting 44.7% from the field, 37.5% from three-point range, and is dishing out 6.3 assists per game. Additionally, he's averaging 1.4 steals per game, showcasing his defensive impact.
While the Hornets' overall team performance is reflected in their 21st-ranked offensive rating and 16th-ranked defensive rating, Ball's individual brilliance has catapulted them up the power rankings.
As the season progresses and the team anticipates the return of key players from injury, such as forward Miles Bridges and center Nick Richards, it will be interesting to see if the Hornets can maintain their momentum and secure at least a chance to compete for a play-in spot.
