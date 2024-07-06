All Hornets

Hornets, Spurs Agree to Trade

Charlotte picks up another future draft pick.

In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a trade. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Hornets will receive veteran guard Devonte' Graham and a future second-round pick.

However, Graham is not expected to fully reunite with the Hornets, the organization that he spent the first three years of his career with. Per ESPN, the Hornets are expected to waive Graham and allow him to become a free agent. Charlotte will pay the $2.85M partial guarantee on his contract to pick up the second-round pick.

After one decent year with the New Orleans Pelicans, Graham saw his role diminish. Over the last two seasons, he's primarily come off the bench with both the Pelicans and Spurs. This past season, he appeared in just 23 games for San Antonio averaging five points, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game - a far cry from his output with the Hornets in 2019-20 when he averaged over 18 points and seven assists per night.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

