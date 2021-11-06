Hornets Squashed by Kings

Friday night's 140-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings marks the third straight loss for the Charlotte Hornet, which has now moved them to 5-5 on the season. As the theme has been early on in the season, the Hornets got off to a very slow start, finding themselves trailing 41-22 at the end of the 1st quarter.

Although things were rough early, you have to give credit to the Kings who were hitting seemingly every shot they put up. Sacramento shot 14/23 from the field, including sinking nine threes, yes, nine threes in the opening quarter. The Kings ended the night making 22 of its 44 three-point attempts but what hurt the Hornets the most was the disadvantage on the boards. Charlotte got outrebounded by a 56-28 margin and allowed 13 offensive rebounds.

Gordon Hayward (25 points) and LaMelo Ball (24 points) carried the Hornets' offense throughout much of the night. Miles Bridges had an unusually off night, registering only 10 points on 4/14 shooting (1/5 from three).

The difference in this game compared to the others where Charlotte buried themselves in a hole early is that they never climbed back into it. Sacramento continued to make shots, dominate the glass, and ultimately win with ease.

The Hornets will look to put an end to the three-game skid on Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to battle the Clippers (4-4). Tip is set for 9 p.m. EST.

