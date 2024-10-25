All Hornets

Hornets' star Brandon Miller to miss at least a week due to injury

Charlotte just can't keep the injury bug away.

Schuyler Callihan

Second-year guard/wing Brandon Miller left the Charlotte Hornets' season opener on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets with a left glute strain.

The team already announced that he would miss tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks, but now that timeline to return has been pushed back even further.

Friday morning, the team reported that Miller will be reevaluated in a week, meaning he will be out tonight, Saturday for the home opener against Miami, next Wednesday against Toronto, and likely one if not both games against the Celtics which is a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

Miller finished third in the NBA's Rookie of the Year voting behind Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. In 74 games (68 starts), he averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 44% from the field and 37% from three-point territory.

Charlotte will also be without Mark Williams (foot) and DaQuan Jeffries (hand) for tonight's game while Josh Green (Achilles soreness) and rookie Tidjane Salaün (finger sprain) are considered questionable.

The Hornets and Hawk will tip it off tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.

