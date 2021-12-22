Hornets Still Have to Figure Out if They're Ready for a Big Move

If the season were to end today, the Charlotte Hornets (16-17) would hold claim to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. But with 49 games left, a lot can change.

With all the excitement surrounding LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges mixed in with quality veterans such as Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier III, and Kelly Oubre Jr. many felt this was a team constructed to make the playoffs. Through the first 33 games, there have been a lot of ups and downs, as expected with a young group. To make things even more difficult, the Hornets have played 21 of their first 33 games away from Spectrum Center and they have dealt with COVID-19 seemingly all season long.

Charlotte already has wins over two of the best teams in the league, the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors. But they've also had a couple of clunkers which includes a 30-point loss to the Sacramento Kings and an overtime loss to the lowly Houston Rockets. Throughout the course of a season, teams will win games they have no business winning and also lose games they should have no business losing. That's just the nature of the NBA. Recently, the Hornets have been humbled losing four of the last five games. Although things aren't going Charlotte's way of late, the potential for this team is through the roof.

To help put this team over the top, the Hornets would need to make a move at the trade deadline. Two names that have been rumored to be of interest are Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, both of the Indiana Pacers. Sure, the Hornets would love to have either one of those guys but is it the right time to make a move that bold?

Prior to the start of the season, Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak met with the media to discuss the moves the front office made in the offseason and what to expect in 2021-22. When asked about what his aggression level would be at the deadline, he made sure to point out that it has to be the right move at the right time.

"In general, I think we have to be careful not to get ahead of ourselves and not make a move that we're not ready for. In other words, maybe make a move that gets you into the first round but you're going to lose and then it hurts you next year. Those kinds of moves normally involve veterans. I have no idea what our record is going to look like in two or three months, I really don't. I think we'll win our fair share but you don't really get answers until the middle of December, end of December. When January rolls around, then you've got a better feel for what you really are."

Once the Hornets return from this long six-game road trip and get guys back be it from injury or being in COVID-19 protocols, they'll have an opportunity to find out a lot about themselves. Kupchak said he'd have a good idea by the end of this month but considering all the team has gone through, it may take until the end of January to truly know where this team stands.

