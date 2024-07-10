All Hornets

Hornets' Stock Report: Who Impressed vs. Kings, Who Disappointed

Recapping the final game from the California Classic.

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets closed out play in the California Classic with a perfect 3-0 record, taking down the Sacramento Kings 86-82 on Tuesday night.

As always, we recap the action with a new stock report. Once again, it's all good vibes for the second straight game.

Stock Up: Jake Stephens

Yet another solid performance for the big fella. He recorded the game's only double-double, notching 12 points and 10 rebounds while also blocking two shots.

Stock Up: Bryce McGowens

McGowens put his best game together on Tuesday night, constantly being on the attack and not forcing quite as many shots as he did in the two previous games. He led all scorers with 29 points, albeit nine of those came from the free throw line. A good step forward for Bryce, but he's going to need to show more in his all-around game if he wants to catch Charlotte's attention again.

Stock Up: Leaky Black

Black failed to register a point in the game, but that's not the first thing you look at when checking his stat line. It's the rebounds (7), assists (3), and hustle plays that don't necessarily appear on the box score. He looked more like himself and even scooped up two offensive boards.

