Hornets Stun Bucks with Offensive Explosion

MILWAUKEE, WI - Just as everyone expected, we had a 29-point blowout tonight in Milwaukee. Okay, okay, maybe it wasn't exactly how we all saw it going but it was a one-sided affair as the Charlotte Hornets trounced one of the best teams in the NBA, the Bucks, 138-109.

The Hornets' offense erupted for the best first quarter (51 points) and first half (84 points) in franchise history. Shot after shot went in as the Hornets opened the game with a 31-17 lead, connecting on 12 of its first 16 shots from the field, including 6/10 from three-point range. Milwaukee had the look of a team that figured just going through the motions would be enough to win against a team that lost by 24 to Memphis a couple of days ago.

Terry Rozier, who has had a down year shooting the ball, put on a show leading all scorers with 39 points (season-high). 17 of those points came in the opening frame.

As impressive as the offensive output was, probably the more mindblowing stat of the first quarter was the stat line of Giannis Antetokounmpo who was held to just a single point. Head coach Steve Clifford has been preaching running the floor and playing team defense and tonight, that showed up for the first time in weeks.

The Bucks couldn't have been too upset with how they performed on the offensive end, though, posting 60 points in the first half and draining 13/25 three-point attempts. It's not very often you sink that many triples in a half and find yourself trailing by 24 at the midway point.

Speaking of three-pointers, LaMelo Ball had himself a night from deep 7/13 from beyond the arc. He finished the night with another double-double, going for 24 points and 12 assists.

Charlotte will look to keep the offense going Sunday evening when they bout the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. EST.

TEAM STATS (ACCUMULATIVE)

1ST: CHA 51-28

CHA: 20/29 FG | 7/14 3FG | 14 REB | 14 AST | 0 TO | 22 PIP

MIL: 10/21 FG | 7/12 3FG | 5 REB | 7 AST | 5 TO | 6 PIP

2ND: CHA 84-60

CHA: 33/56 FG | 14/30 3FG | 27 REB | 21 AST | 2 TO | 30 PIP

MIL: 20/43 FG | 13/25 3FG | 19 REB | 12 AST | 8 TO | 10 PIP

3RD: CHA 112-87

CHA: 43/76 FG | 15/32 3FG | 36 REB | 25 AST | 3 TO | 44 PIP

MIL: 30/65 FG | 16/37 3FG | 28 REB | 17 AST | 10 TO | 16 PIP

4TH: CHA wins 138-109

CHA: 53/102 FG | 20/48 3FG | 49 REB | 32 AST | 5 TO | 54 PIP

MIL: 37/84 FG | 20/48 3FG | 45 REB | 22 AST | 17 TO | 22 PIP

