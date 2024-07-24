All Hornets

Hornets Summer League Center Jake Stephens Has Game-Winning Basket in TBT

The big man just keeps making winning plays.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Jake Stephens was one of the most impressive players on the Charlotte Hornets' Summer League roster and just days after finishing up with the bugs, he's already making plays in The Basketball Tournament.

Stephens joined Eberlein Drive and made his impact felt right away by tipping in the game-winning shot in overtime to defeat Assembly Hall.

In the game, Stephens shot 6/10 from the field, including a 4/6 night from three-point land. In addition, he grabbed six rebounds, blocked two shots, and picked up one steal.

Many who watched the Hornets Summer League, myself included, believe Stephens should be playing somewhere in the NBA or at worst, in the G League. Charlotte doesn't have any space in the frontcourt with Taj Gibson filling the third center spot behind Mark Williams and Nick Richards, but he could be a nice insurance option in Greensboro.

In five games with the Hornets, Stephens averaged 10.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and one block per game while shooting 50% from the floor.

READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS

Final Hornets Player Stats from NBA Summer League

Miles Bridges Speaks on Choosing to Re-Sign with Hornets

ESPN's Zach Lowe Tabs the Hornets a 'Sleeping Giant'

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News