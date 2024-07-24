Hornets Summer League Center Jake Stephens Has Game-Winning Basket in TBT
Jake Stephens was one of the most impressive players on the Charlotte Hornets' Summer League roster and just days after finishing up with the bugs, he's already making plays in The Basketball Tournament.
Stephens joined Eberlein Drive and made his impact felt right away by tipping in the game-winning shot in overtime to defeat Assembly Hall.
In the game, Stephens shot 6/10 from the field, including a 4/6 night from three-point land. In addition, he grabbed six rebounds, blocked two shots, and picked up one steal.
Many who watched the Hornets Summer League, myself included, believe Stephens should be playing somewhere in the NBA or at worst, in the G League. Charlotte doesn't have any space in the frontcourt with Taj Gibson filling the third center spot behind Mark Williams and Nick Richards, but he could be a nice insurance option in Greensboro.
In five games with the Hornets, Stephens averaged 10.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and one block per game while shooting 50% from the floor.
