Hornets Summer League G Matt Morgan Signs with Virtus Segafredo Bologna

A contract well-earned by the Concord, NC native.

Schuyler Callihan

Playing for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2024-25 regular season was never really on the table for guard Matt Morgan, but he did use the opportunity to play for his hometown team to impress and land a new deal in the Lega Basket Serie A - the highest tier in the Italian league system.

The Concord, North Carolina native signed with Virtus Segafredo Bologna, the team announced over the weekend.

Morgan was the talk of Summer League for a day after pouring in 36 points out of nowhere against the Portland Trail Blazers. In that game, he went a perfect 11/11 from the field, seven of which came from beyond the three-point arc. It's believed to be the single highest scoring performance in Hornets' Summer League history.

“It took me a little while to find my rhythm, find my footing, but this organization is a class act," Morgan said following the game. "The coaches from the top down have been amazing. In training camp you felt the energy, even with the vets you could feel that it’s something different. It’s been fun, especially coming off a good season in London to build on that and keep getting better.”

Schuyler Callihan

