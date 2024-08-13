Hornets' Summer League Standout Jake Stephens Joins Obradoiro CAB
Jake Stephens, who showcased his skills with the Charlotte Hornets during the NBA Summer League, is embarking on a new chapter in his basketball journey. The center has signed with Obradoiro CAB, a team competing in Spain's second division, LEB Oro.
Stephens had a solid showing in the Summer League, showcasing his potential and contributing positively to the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, demonstrating his ability to score in the paint and clean up the glass.
The move to Spain presents an exciting opportunity for Stephens to further develop his game and gain valuable experience in a competitive professional league.
The LEB Oro is known for its high level of play and serves as a stepping stone for many aspiring players aiming to reach the top-tier Liga ACB or other major European leagues.
For Stephens, this represents an important step in his professional career. He will now have the chance to showcase his skills on a consistent basis and make a name for himself in the European basketball landscape.
