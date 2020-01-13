Hornet Maven
NBA highlights: Charlotte Hornets fall to Phoenix Suns on the road

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday night, 100-92. It is the fourth straight loss for James Borrego's side, which is now 15-27 on the season.

Dwayne Bacon led the way for the Hornets by scoring 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting in 32 minutes off the bench. Bacon also had five rebounds and two assists.

Of Bacon, Hornets head coach James Borrego said: "I thought he was fantastic tonight. Give him a ton of credit. He stayed ready and that's the type of effort we need from him."

Devonte Graham added 22 points, eight assists and three steals.

Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington and Bismack Biyombo combined for 12 points on 3-of-22 shooting from the floor.

For Rozier, Sunday snapped a streak of five straight games in which he had scored at least 23 points. He finished with five points, two assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 25 points and 15 rebounds and three steals in 40 minutes.

Marvin Williams was active tonight after missing the past two games with a nose injury, but he did not come off the bench.

The Nike sneakers of Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
P.J. Washington's Nike's.Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Hornets play the second game of a back-to-back Monday night, facing the TrailBlazers in Portland at 10 p.m. ET.

