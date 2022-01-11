Hornets Sweep Two-Game Homestand vs Bucks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three days on Monday night with a 103-99 win in the waning seconds of the game.

Things were good early on for the Charlotte Hornets, especially on the defensive end of the floor where they played good perimeter defense and denied ball movement. The Bucks shot just 3/16 (18%) from three in the first quarter and turned the ball over five times. Terry Rozier had the hot hand in the first 12 minutes connecting on three of four shots from deep. Meanwhile, Miles Bridges limited second chances for Milwaukee grabbing seven boards. Through one, the Hornets enjoyed a 28-19 lead.

However, the second quarter didn't treat the Hornets so kindly on the offensive end as they notched just seven points in the first nine minutes of play. LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and P.J. combined to shoot 7/31 in the first half and without Kelly Oubre Jr. (in NBA's Health & Safety protocols), they struggled to find consistent scoring. Not only did Charlotte struggle to hit shots, but they failed to get to the charity stripe with just one trip to the line where Miles Bridges went 1/2. That said, it wasn't due to a lack of aggression as the Hornets won the battle in the paint in the first half, 24-12. Fortunately for James Borrego's squad, the defense didn't fall off and Milwaukee continued to miss point-blank shots.

The Bucks outscored the Hornets 29-19 and took a 48-47 lead into the break.

The pace really picked up in the third quarter with both teams finding the bottom of the net more consistently. The two swapped leads back and forth in the opening minutes, but the Hornets went on a 15-0 run thanks to the play of their backcourt, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Milwaukee helped Charlotte a little bit as well by sending both Ball and Rozier to the free throw line for three shots each, leading to six freebies. P.J. Washington arguably had the play of the night with a dunk over Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Bucks guard Jordan Nwora heated up in the final couple of minutes, chipping in seven points to cut the lead to 83-74 heading into the fourth.

Milwaukee fouled a three-point shooter yet again. This time, Donte DiVincenzo was the guilty party. Rozier didn't completely cash in hitting just two from the line. Every point was precious considering the Hornets started to cool off offensively, allowing the Bucks to get right back into the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton dominated the ball in the final six minutes of the game and Charlotte had no answer for it.

At the two and a half minute mark, Antetokounmpo threw down a dunk to knot the game up at 95 a piece. Terry Rozier hit a pair of shots at the line and Miles Bridges hit a layup to make it a four-point lead. With 38 seconds left, Antetokounmpo appeared to have traveled, but the officials called a foul on Bridges. Hornets head coach James Borrego challenged the call but it was unsuccessful. Antetokounmpo missed the front end of the one and one but luckily, Matthews tipped it in to even things up at 99-99. LaMelo Ball delivered in the clutch by driving the ball to the middle of the paint and hit a floater falling to his left to take the lead with 15 seconds remaining. Milwaukee turned the ball over and a pair of free throws from Bridges put the final nail in the coffin.

The Hornets will be back in action again on Wednesday in Philadelphia against the 76ers. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

