Hornets switch up starting five as Vasilije Micic replaces LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee told reporters in his pregame press conference that he will use many of the same rotations and lineups tonight, but that some players may get the night off or have some limited minutes due to this being the third game in five days.
Moments ago, the Hornets announced the starting five for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies and it appears LaMelo Ball will be one of those players with either the night off or in a limited role. Vasilije Micic will be starting at the point tonight in his place.
Charlotte Hornets
G Vasilije Micic
G Brandon Miller
G Seth Curry
F Miles Bridges
C Nick Richards
The Hornets and Grizzlies will tip things off at 8 p.m. EST.
