Hornets Take a Step Back Defensively in Loss to Raptors

TORONTO, ON., CAN - The Charlotte Hornets dropped their second straight game on Tuesday night with a 125-113 loss at the hand of the Toronto Raptors.

Tuesday's game marked the first time this season in which the Hornets played in front of no fans as Toronto and Canada in general, have strict COVID-19 protocols. Not playing in front of a crowd can be challenging. Even as the road team, you can feed off of the crowd's energy but when it's an empty arena, you have to create your own.

After a lackluster start, things got a little heated between P.J. Washington and Toronto's Justin Champagnie. Washington leaned into him with his shoulder on the defensive end and then the next trip up the floor Champagnie responded with a shove to the back and a little scrap ensued. Both players were ejected.

“They made the [ejection] call and we have to adjust,” Hornets head coach James Borrego said. “It affected our lineup and our rotations, but that’s part of the game. You have to adjust and adapt. They did a better job of that than we did. We got to perform better. Other guys have to step up. That’s the bottom line. Everybody wants minutes. Here’s your opportunity. Make the most of it.”

Gordon Hayward missed his second straight game with discomfort in his right foot but the offense wasn't the issue on Tuesday night, it was the defense. The Hornets did a poor job guarding the perimeter allowing 16 threes and at times, they overplayed passes on the three-point line which led to several easy drives inside.

"Not enough defense in this game, period," Borrego stated. "First quarter, got off to a poor start defensively and it carried through. We found our way in the third quarter. Not enough effort, not enough urgency. We got to correct that."

LaMelo Ball led the way for the Hornets with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Miles Bridges finished with 22 and rookie James Bouknight chipped in 18 off the bench.

The Hornets will be back at it Wednesday night in Indianapolis against the Pacers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

