REPORT: Hornets to Begin Interviewing Head Coaching Candidates

Despite showing improvement in each of the last two seasons, the Charlotte Hornets decided to part ways with head coach James Borrego last month following a blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In tournament.

The move came as a shock to many, but there's a large portion of the fan base that believes it was in the organization's best interest to move on to a more experienced coach who can elevate this team to the next level, which is becoming a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

Tuesday morning, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Hornets are set to begin interviewing candidates for the head coaching vacancy. Names included in the report are Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee assistant Darvin Ham, Dallas assistant Sean Sweeney and longtime NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Stay tuned to All Hornets on Sports Illustrated over the next few days as we break down each of the four reported candidates.

