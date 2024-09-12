Hornets to Hold 2024 Training Camp at Duke's Prestigious K Center
The Charlotte Hornets are taking their training camp and preseason preparations on the road this year.
Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today that the team will hold its 2024 training camp at the renowned Michael W. Krzyzewski Center, affectionately known as "the K Center," on the campus of Duke University. The camp will run from October 1st through 4th.
This marks the first time since 2019 that the Hornets have opted to hold training camp outside of Charlotte. That year, the team traveled to the University of North Carolina's Dean E. Smith Center.
The K Center, serving as the primary training facility for both Duke's men's and women's basketball teams, offers state-of-the-art amenities and a basketball-centric environment that the Hornets hope will foster team bonding and intense focus as they prepare for the upcoming season.
The move also represents a homecoming of sorts for two Hornets players. Guard Seth Curry and center Mark Williams will both be returning to Durham, where they honed their skills as collegiate players for the Blue Devils.
Curry played for Duke from 2009 to 2013, while Williams was a part of the program from 2020 to 2022.
Specific practice times and media availability schedules will be released at a later date.
