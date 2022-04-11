Skip to main content

Hornets to Host Watch Party for Play-In Game Against Hawks

The Hornets will welcome fans to Spectrum Center on Wednesday night.

Although the Charlotte Hornets will begin postseason play on the road in Atlanta, the team announced Sunday evening that they will be holding a watch party inside the Spectrum Center to watch the play-in game against the Hawks. Tickets are free and can be claimed at Hornets.com beginning at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

The winner of the Hawks/Hornets game will play the loser of the Nets/Cavaliers game for the right to make the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. The winner of the Nets/Cavaliers will automatically claim the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-04-10T172401.208
News

Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Matchups Set

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
USATSI_18057585_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Defeat Wizards in Regular Season Finale

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
USATSI_17944745_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Starting Lineup vs Wizards

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
USATSI_17875355_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Rule Out Gordon Hayward Indefinitely

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_17448626_168388579_lowres
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_17448928_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_18041324_168388579_lowres
News

Montrezl Harrell Fined for Role in Scuffle vs Magic

By Schuyler CallihanApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17993166_168388579_lowres
News

Examining All Play-In Matchup Scenarios for the Eastern Conference

By Schuyler CallihanApr 9, 2022