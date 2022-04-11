Hornets to Host Watch Party for Play-In Game Against Hawks
The Hornets will welcome fans to Spectrum Center on Wednesday night.
Although the Charlotte Hornets will begin postseason play on the road in Atlanta, the team announced Sunday evening that they will be holding a watch party inside the Spectrum Center to watch the play-in game against the Hawks. Tickets are free and can be claimed at Hornets.com beginning at 10 a.m. Monday morning.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.
The winner of the Hawks/Hornets game will play the loser of the Nets/Cavaliers game for the right to make the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. The winner of the Nets/Cavaliers will automatically claim the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.