Hornets to Host Watch Party for Play-In Game Against Hawks

Although the Charlotte Hornets will begin postseason play on the road in Atlanta, the team announced Sunday evening that they will be holding a watch party inside the Spectrum Center to watch the play-in game against the Hawks. Tickets are free and can be claimed at Hornets.com beginning at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

The winner of the Hawks/Hornets game will play the loser of the Nets/Cavaliers game for the right to make the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. The winner of the Nets/Cavaliers will automatically claim the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

