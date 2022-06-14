Hornets to Remain in Charlotte Through 2045

The Queen City will continue to be the home for Buzz City for years to come.

Monday, the Charlotte City Council voted to ensure that Spectrum Center and Uptown Charlotte will remain the home of the Charlotte Hornets through 2045. Along with that are some neat, exciting plans for the look of the city which include a renovated Spectrum Center, underground transportation center, an entertainment district, and a new practice facility for the team.

$215 million will be spent on upgrading the team's current arena which will come from the city's tourism funds while the $60 million practice facility will be paid for by whoever receives the naming rights to the facility, according to Genna Contino of the Charlotte Observer.

Renovations for Spectrum Center will include updates on the entryways, bathrooms, escalators, elevators, HVAC systems, plumbing repairs, and roof repairs.

The following was a statement released by Hornets Sports & Entertainment.

“Hornets Sports & Entertainment truly values the public-private partnership that we share with the City of Charlotte, including our agreement to manage Spectrum Center, which is a city-owned building. We want to thank our mayor, the City Manager and his office, and the entire Charlotte City Council for recognizing the economic and community impact that Spectrum Center has within our region. We look forward to continuing to serve as stewards of Spectrum Center to make it the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas. We are thrilled to have extended our lease agreement and ensure that Spectrum Center and Uptown Charlotte will remain the home of the Charlotte Hornets for an additional 15 years through 2045.”

