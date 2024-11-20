Hornets to roll with small ball starting lineup once again vs. Brooklyn Nets
The starting lineup for the Charlotte Hornets will remain the same for tonight's NBA Cup clash with the Brooklyn Nets as head coach Charles Lee opts to go with Grant Williams at the five in place of Moussa Diabaté.
Despite Diabaté's activity on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor, Lee appears to feel more comfortable with bringing him off the bench.
In Sunday's game against the big and lengthy Cleveland Cavaliers, Williams posted 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Tonight, he should be able to hold his own and then some considering the Nets will be without their top two bigs Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe.
Charlotte Hornets starting five:
G LaMelo Ball
G Josh Green
G Brandon Miller
F Miles Bridges
F Grant Williams
Projected starting five for the Brooklyn Nets:
G Dennis Schroder
G Cam Thomas
F Cameron Johnson
F Dorian Finney-Smith
F Ben Simmons
The Hornets and Nets will get things underway at 7:30 p.m. EST. You can stream the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
