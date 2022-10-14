Hornets to Sign Former Thunder Guard Theo Maledon

The Charlotte Hornets are adding to the backcourt by signing free agent guard Theo Maledon, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal has not been finalized yet as the Hornets must make a roster move in order to free up a spot.

Maledon was selected in the second round (34th overall) in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. As a rookie, Maledon appeared in 65 games (49 starts) and averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 36% from the field and 33% from three-point range.

This past season, Maledon saw a reduced role as primarily a bench player that averaged 17.8 minutes per game. Despite playing ten fewer minutes per game, he managed to post an average of 7.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Maledon will be on a two-way contract once he the deal becomes official.

