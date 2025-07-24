All Hornets

Hornets to waive Damion Baugh to create room for Antonio Reeves

Baugh averaged 7.3 points for the Hornets last season across 15 games with the team.

Owen O'Connor

Apr 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Damion Baugh (7) watches the ball during the first half against against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Damion Baugh (7) watches the ball during the first half against against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Damion Baugh to create space to sign Antonio Reeves to a two-way deal, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Baugh was signed to a two-way deal with the Hornets last season, where the guard averaged 7.3 points across 15 games with the team. He shot 32.3% from the field, and 21.4% from three during his stint with the squad last season, starting two games.

The former Horned Frog played for the team in the Summer League, and had a strong ending with the team. Although Baugh was never the best scorer, his perimeter defense and playmaking have absolutely warranted him a chance to receive another deal in the league.

Baugh was set to be the third two-way player with the squad, along with KJ Simpson and Drew Peterson. After PJ Hall signed a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, all signs seemingly pointed to Baugh keeping his spot next season. However, the squad went with former Pelican Antonio Reeves.

