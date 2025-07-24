Hornets to waive Damion Baugh to create room for Antonio Reeves
The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Damion Baugh to create space to sign Antonio Reeves to a two-way deal, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Wednesday afternoon.
Baugh was signed to a two-way deal with the Hornets last season, where the guard averaged 7.3 points across 15 games with the team. He shot 32.3% from the field, and 21.4% from three during his stint with the squad last season, starting two games.
The former Horned Frog played for the team in the Summer League, and had a strong ending with the team. Although Baugh was never the best scorer, his perimeter defense and playmaking have absolutely warranted him a chance to receive another deal in the league.
Baugh was set to be the third two-way player with the squad, along with KJ Simpson and Drew Peterson. After PJ Hall signed a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, all signs seemingly pointed to Baugh keeping his spot next season. However, the squad went with former Pelican Antonio Reeves.
