Hornets to Waive James Bouknight

The trade deadline has officially passed, but the Charlotte Hornets' roster continues to be reconstructed. Thursday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Hornets are waiving guard James Bouknight.

Bouknight was selected in the first round (11th overall) by the Hornets in the 2011 NBA Draft, along with Kai Jones who was released prior to the start of this season. There was a lot of excitement at the time of Bouknight's selection, many believing he would be the backcourt running mate to LaMelo Ball for several years to come.

Unfortunately, things didn't go well on or off the court during Bouknight's two plus seasons with the organization. In February of 2022, he got into a confrontation on the bench with former head coach James Borrego and also got ejected from a UConn basketball game over the All-Star break. In October of 2022, he was charged with a DWI.

On the court, Bouknight appeared in 79 total games for the organization and averaged 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 36% from the field and 33% from three.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on X:



Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.