Hornets Torched by the Suns in the Desert

As if the city of Charlotte didn't already suffer embarrassment earlier in the day with the Carolina Panthers loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Charlotte Hornets made sure to follow Sunday's theme by falling to the Phoenix Suns 137-106.

The Hornets got off to a rocky start once again trailing 37-15 by the end of the first quarter. This isn't anything new for this group but head coach James Borrego is tired of talking about it and rightfully so.

"I think on some level there's got to be some action behind it. We've talked enough about this start. There's no more talking here, it's about action. Either I'm going to have to do something lineup wise or they're going to have to figure it out to create a better response in the first quarter. Enough talking about it, we've got to have some action behind it."

Miles Bridges was the only member of the Hornets' starting five who finished in double figures with 24 points. LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward each had nine while Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee each had four. Kelly Oubre Jr. chipped in 18 points off the bench but didn't do it in regular fashion from behind the three-point arc. He shot just 1/7 from three and 5/8 from inside.

As for the Suns, it was a pretty well balanced attack offensively. Eight players reached double figures with JaVale McGee surprisingly leading the Suns with 19 points.

The Hornets will have to have a short memory and throw this one away as they are back on the hardwood tonight to take on the Utah Jazz.

"We had some good looks early. We had some threes and didn't knock them down. Our heads dropped. The goal right now is just to stay together, stay positive, stay optimistic, keep our heads up and move forward."

