Hornets Trade Target Likely Out Past Trade Deadline

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has a stress reaction in his left foot and is expected to miss the next month, which will keep him out of the lineup past the February 10th trade deadline, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

For a team like the Charlotte Hornets, this is devastating news. There's no telling how serious this injury is and how he will respond from it once he does return. However, as Wojnarowski stated in his report, this is not an injury that will "scare" teams off of pursuing Turner at the deadline. The trade offers the Pacers receive may change but the interest level will remain the same.

Mason Plumlee has given the Hornets some good minutes out of the five spot this season but not much of a rim protector and doesn't have the ability to stretch the defense like Turner can by stepping out and hitting threes. Plumlee would be better served to come off the bench for the Hornets but until they can land someone like Turner, he'll remain in the starting lineup.

In 35 games this season, Plumlee is averaging 6.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Turner is posting 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 33% from three.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.