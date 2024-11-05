Hornets' Tre Mann an early contender for Sixth Man of the Year award
A basketball team’s success often depends on the strength of its bench. Tre Mann of the Charlotte Hornets is making a compelling early case for the Sixth Man of the Year award. With impressive scoring averages and efficient shooting, Mann has become a crucial contributor coming off the bench.
Through the first seven games of the season, the former Florida Gator is averaging an impressive 17.9 points per game while shooting 47% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc. He has also been perfect from the free-throw line, making all 13 of his attempts.
The 23-year-old point guard leads all bench players with a total of 115 points scored. His best performance so far on this young season, occurred on October 30 against the Toronto Raptors, where he finished the game with 27 points, four assists, two steals, and one block.
Mann shot 52.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range, contributing significantly to the Hornets' 138-133 victory.
Mann's current 6th Man of the Year award odds
Mann's hot start has caught the attention of oddsmakers, with both FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook listing him among the top contenders for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Currently, FanDuel has Mann with the sixth-highest odds (+1300), while Caesars Sportsbook has him at fifth (+1000).
Just ahead of Mann are Boston's Payton Pritchard, Golden State's Buddy Hield, Sacramento's Malik Monk, Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin, and the reigning winner, Minnesota's Naz Reid.
If Mann can continue his hot shooting and efficient play, he could very well find himself as the league's top sixth man.
