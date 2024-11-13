Hornets TV news: Diamond Sports Group announces multi-year deal with Prime Video
The television/streaming future of the Charlotte Hornets has been up in the air for quite some time, but Wednesday afternoon, Diamond Sports Group, the company that owns FanDuel Sports Network, announced that they have agreed to a multi-year deal with Prime Video.
Under the terms of the agreement (via press release):
- FanDuel Sports Network RSNs will be available via Prime Video as an add-on subscription for customers living within each team’s designated geographic area. More details to be announced at a later date.
- Customers will be able to subscribe to and watch their local FanDuel Sports Network content, including live games and pre- and post-game programming directly through Prime Video.
- Amazon will market the availability of FanDuel Sports Network content on Prime Video.
- Fans who watch local games through Prime Video will enjoy a seamless and customized viewing experience, as Prime Video allows them to subscribe, manage, and watch their favorite streaming services and sports content in one place.
Financial figures of the deal have not been made known to the public at this time. Other details regarding the partnership will be released in the near future.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Ex-Hornets forward agrees to deal with team in Chinese Basketball Association
NBA Cup Group A standings: Where does Charlotte land following blowout in Orlando?
NBA last two-minute report reveals multiple missed calls that swung Hornets loss to 76ers in Philadelphia
Hornets 2024 NBA Cup run tips off on Tuesday: Analyzing Charlottes' path to in-season tournament glory