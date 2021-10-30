Hornets Unable to Overcome Sluggish Start vs Heat

Hornets head coach James Borrego wanted a fast start from his team on Friday night after a sluggish start Wednesday in Orlando. Unfortunately, he got the exact opposite.

Charlotte buried themselves in a hole early by forcing up shots quickly and not having good ball movement to open up some scoring lanes. On the defensive end, Bam Adebayo went to work on Mason Plumlee and finished the night with 26 points and 19 rebounds. Miami dominated the boards 60-37 including 16 on the offensive end.

Charlotte trailed Miami 64-46 at the half and at one point, trailed by as many as 26.

The Hornets played much better in the third quarter and cut into the lead by connecting on five threes, three of which were from Gordon Hayward. He hit five threes on the night but the lack of production from LaMelo Ball really hurt their chances of ever really getting back into it and taking the lead. Ball had one of the worst games of his young career notching six points on 2/14 shooting from the field (0-5 3FG).

Despite the Hornets' run to cut the game to six at one point, Miami's offense was just too much for Charlotte to handle as the Heat ran away with it at the end, 114-99.

The Hornets will be back in action on Sunday when they return home to the Spectrum Center to play host to the Portland Trail Blazers.

