Hornets Update Gordon Hayward's Status vs Cavaliers

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that forward Gordon Hayward will be available for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hayward has missed the last six games after dealing with some discomfort in his right foot and after being ruled questionable for the team's road game against the Pacers, he was placed into the NBA's Health & Safety protocols.

The Hornets and Cavaliers are set to begin at 7 p.m. EST.

