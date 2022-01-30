JUST IN: Hornets Update Status of Kelly Oubre Jr. vs Clippers

The Hornets have released the final injury report for today's game.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been downgraded from questionable to out for today's home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Hornets will also be without Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (H&S protocols).

In 45 games this season, Oubre is averaging 16.7 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

The Hornets and Clippers will get underway at 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

