Skip to main content

JUST IN: Hornets Update Status of Kelly Oubre Jr. vs Clippers

The Hornets have released the final injury report for today's game.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been downgraded from questionable to out for today's home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. 

The Hornets will also be without Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (H&S protocols).

In 45 games this season, Oubre is averaging 16.7 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

The Hornets and Clippers will get underway at 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports. 

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17531531_168388579_lowres
News

JUST IN: Hornets Update Status of Kelly Oubre Jr. vs Clippers

10 seconds ago
USATSI_17563888_168388579_lowres
News

What James Borrego Said Ahead of Matchup vs Clippers

29 minutes ago
Untitled design (85)
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Clippers

2 hours ago
USATSI_17119193_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Clippers

3 hours ago
USATSI_17119200_168388579_lowres
News

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Clippers

3 hours ago
USATSI_17570051_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Release Initial Injury Report vs Clippers

22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-29 at 9.13.53 AM
News

Ish Smith Saves the Day for the Hornets

Jan 29, 2022
zoom_2
News

WATCH: Ish Smith Postgame vs Lakers

Jan 28, 2022