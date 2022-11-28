Hornets Update Terry Rozier's Status for Celtics Game

The Charlotte Hornets just can't seem to catch a break. Heading into tonight's game in Boston against the Celtics, they knew they would be without LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Cody Martin (knee), and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle), but were unsure of Terry Rozier's status, who is battling an illness.

Moments ago, the team announced that Rozier has been downgraded from questionable to out. Taking his place in the starting lineup will be Théo Maledon. Maledon has been a pleasant surprise for the Hornets this season, averaging 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 48% from the floor and 38% from three-point range.

The Hornets and Celtics are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

