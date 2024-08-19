Hornets' Vasilije Micic on Nuggets' Radar: Potential Reunion with Jokic Sparks Interest
The Denver Nuggets are reportedly looking to add another piece to their roster in the form of veteran guard Vasilije Micic, currently with the Charlotte Hornets.
The potential move has sparked interest due to Micic's close friendship with Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. The two have been teammates on the Serbian national team and share a strong bond both on and off the court.
Micić who spent the 2023-2024 season with Oklahoma City, was traded to the Charlotte Hornets along with Dāvis Bertāns, Tre Mann, a 2024 second-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and cash considerations in exchange for Gordon Hayward.
Across 30 regular season games with the Hornets, Micić averaged 10.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 43.7% from the field.
A star in the EuroLeague, Micić has won the EuroLeague championship twice (2021, 2022), earned the EuroLeague Final Four MVP title twice (2021, 2022), and was named EuroLeague MVP in 2021.
Micic, a talented guard known for his playmaking and scoring ability, could provide a valuable boost to the Nuggets' backcourt. His familiarity with Jokic's style of play could translate to seamless chemistry and an added dimension to Denver's offensive attack.
