Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview

The Hornets try to end their losing skid.

The Hornets have lost seven out of their last eight games and now take on a talented Blazers squad, who are off to a 7-3 start to the season. Portland certainly has a lot of momentum going their way as Josh Hart hit a game-winning three to beat the Miami Heat on Monday. The Hornets on the other hand are in a rough patch, as they've failed to score more than a 100 in their last four games. The Blazers have played really well on the road so far as they're 4-1 away from home. The Hornets have struggled at home as they have a 1-4 record in front of the Queen City. Dennis Smith Jr. will play against his former team after being waived by the Blazers last season. 

The Hornets injuries have taken a huge toll on their season as their record stands at 3-8. One of the reasons why the Hornets have struggled so far is they have been without their young star in LaMelo Ball. Ball has yet to make his season debut and that will hold true once again, as he's listed as out for tonight's contest. The Hornets will also be without Gordon Hayward, who has missed the last three games. Cody Martin is doubtful for tonight's game, as he has not made his return from injury since injuring his quadriceps in the Hornets season opener against San Antonio. 

Let's take a look at the Hornets opponent tonight in Portland. 

Portland has been one of the surprising teams thus far standing at 7-3. Anfernee Simons has played a huge role in that record, as he's continued his top play, which started near the end of last season averaging over 22 points per game. Jerami Grant has also been very important for the Blazers as he was a big pickup for them this past off-season. Josh Hart is also a big piece to their success, who is one of the Blazers' key glue guys. 

INJURY REPORT

HORNETS: 

LaMelo Ball: OUT

Gordon Hayward: OUT

Cody Martin: DOUBTUL

TRAIL BLAZERS:

Jusuf Nurkic: QUESTIONABLE

Jerami Grant: QUESTIONABLE

Keon Johnson: QUESTIONABLE

John Butler Jr.: PROBABLE

Justise Winslow: PROBABLE

Anfernee Simons: PROBABLE

Damian Lillard: PROBABLE

Gary Payton lll: OUT

Olivier Sarr: OUT

Key Notes:

Charlotte: 

- 24th in PPG

- 5th in RPG

- 9th in APG

- 28th in FT%

- 4th in BPG

Portland:

- 3rd in 3PT%

- 27th in FGM 

- 6th in FTM

- 28th in TOV

- 28th in PF

2022-2023 Team Stats

Points Per Game

CHA: 109.1

POR: 109.8

Points Allowed

CHA: 108.9

POR: 113.8

Field Goal Percentage

CHA: 44.2%

POR: 46.9%

Assists Per Game

CHA: 26.5

POR: 23.2

Rebounds Per Game

CHA: 45.9

POR: 43.7

Charlotte's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders

Points Per Game: Terry Rozier 22.8 PPG

Assists Per Game: Terry Rozier 6.3 AST

Rebounds Per Game: Mason Plumlee 8.3 REB

Blocks Per Game: PJ Washington 1.4 BLK

Steals Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr 1.8 STL

Portland's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders

Points Per Game: Damian Lillard 29.0 PPG

Assists Per Game: Josh Hart 5.0 AST

Rebounds Per Game: Jusuf Nurkic 11.2 REB

Blocks Per Game: Jerami Grant 1.0 BLK

Steals Per Game: Justise Winslow 1.6 STL

