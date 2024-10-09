Hornets make first roster move of preseason, waiving guard Duane Washington Jr.

All Hornets

Jeff Peterson makes his first roster tweak of the preseason, as expected.

Wednesday morning, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they have waived guard Duane Washington Jr.

Washington appeared in each of the Hornets' first two preseason games putting up seven points and one assist in eight minutes against the Knicks and then five points in eleven minutes of action in Tuesday night's 111-109 victory over the Miami Heat.

This move was expected considering the Hornets received cash considerations in the three-team trade from the New York Knicks which is likely to cover the departure of Washington and possible future decisions on the other two players the team received in that deal, Charlie Brown Jr. and DaQuan Jeffries.

Washington has played in 79 career games with the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns between 2021-23, averaging 9.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game. He was the most proven player the Hornets received in that deal and could find his way on a G League roster, possibly with the Greensboro Swarm.

With this move, the Hornets' roster now features 20 players.

