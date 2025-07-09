All Hornets

Hornets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Charleston during the preseason

The Hornets will face the Thunder on October 5th.

Owen O'Connor

Mar 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The NBA season is only a few months away, and with that we have begun to see some preseason news come out.

For the Charlotte Hornets, it's an interesting start to the preseason. The Hornets will have part of their preseason training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, at the North Charleston Coliseum.

On October 5th, the squad will face off in Charleston against the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. It'll be a good test for the Hornets to see how their new squad fares up against a team like Oklahoma City, a team who just had one of the best overall seasons in recent memory.

It'll also be a chance to see all the new Hornets players in their new threads, and get a feel about how Charles Lee will run his new rotation this season.

