REPORT: Hornets 'Will Listen' on Trade Talks for Terry Rozier

Are the Hornets looking to deal the veteran guard?

The Charlotte Hornets sit dead last in the Eastern Conference with an 11-34 record, which is the second-worst record in the entire NBA. With the trade deadline just around the corner, I think it's safe to assume that the Hornets will be looking to part ways with a few of their veteran players.

One name to watch in particular is Terry Rozier, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"Terry Rozier, I'm told, is going to be a guy the Hornets will listen on conversations about. Can you get a young player and picks for a guy like that?"

Rozier is under contract through the 2024-25 season with a team option in 2025-26. This year, Rozier's salary sits at approximately $21.4 million which will go up slightly next season to $23.2 million.

In 35 games this year, Rozier is averaging 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 41% from the field and 32% from three-point range.

