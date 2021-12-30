Hornets Win Third Straight Over Pacers

Wednesday night the Charlotte Hornets picked up their third win in three tries over the Indiana Pacers by a 116-108 score, moving their record to 19-17 on the year.

The Hornets controlled the game for the first two quarters and change, including having a lead as large as 18.

"I thought we got off to a good start and started the game off with a defensive mentality. Our aggression was there from the start," Hornets head coach James Borrego said. "We lost our way a little bit in the third quarter, but I think a part of that was just not making shots. We had some good looks we just couldn't find the hole there. What almost cost us tonight was the free throw line. It wasn't the prettiest win but we found away."

The tide started to turn midway through the third quarter as the Pacers took advantage of the Hornets going cold on the offensive end. Oshae Brissett slammed home a dunk and then drilled a three in the final minute of the third to bring the game to within five, 87-82.

At the three minute mark of the fourth, LaMelo Ball won a huge jump ball against Myles Turner and Terry Rozier connected on a three with just a few seconds on the shot clock to push the lead out to eight. Turner hit a three a couple minutes later to make it 111-106 but that would be the closest the Pacers would get.

The Hornets backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined for 56 points on the night but more importantly, they combined to pull down 19 rebounds. Borrego spoke on the importance of the duo's play on Wednesday night.

"Melo's creativity is always there. It's trying to pull him back sometimes and there's a little bit of balance there, but I thought he controlled the game during the fourth quarter. He got open looks, and he found the hot hand in Terry. I love the backcourt play tonight. I thought they battled on the boards. For Melo and Terry to each have seven defensive rebounds, it speaks to their energy and their effort."

The Hornets will be back in action on Sunday at 7 p.m. EST to take on the Phoenix Suns inside Spectrum Center.

